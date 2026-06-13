SpaceX IPO expected to usher in a 'second space age'

·29·Technology
SpaceX IPO expected to usher in a 'second space age'

The potential IPO of SpaceX is being hailed by investors and venture funds as the largest initial public offering in history. Market participants believe this event will not only transform the company's status but also reset the dynamics of the entire space industry, which currently relies heavily on private capital. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

A number of venture investors are comparing the upcoming IPO to the Netscape IPO in the 1990s. At that time, the event completely changed the perception of the internet industry and brought a massive influx of investment into the sector. Following this analogy, the SpaceX listing will serve to solidify space as an independent investment asset class.

According to investors surveyed by Payload, the emergence of a public market valuation for SpaceX will "thaw" capital from venture funds that has long been tied up waiting for liquidity in the private company. A portion of these funds could be redirected toward new space startups, rocket system developers, and satellite services.

Furthermore, the IPO is expected to trigger a new wave of founders: once SpaceX employees cash out their shares, they will have the opportunity to establish their own companies. Many experts call this the most significant event in the industrial technology sector, as the experience and capital of SpaceX engineers will help create a new ecosystem.

At the same time, there are concerns that SpaceX's dominance in areas like rocket launches and satellite communications could make funding more difficult for its direct competitors. However, the growing US defense budget for space programs and the increase in government contracts are creating stable demand for the entire sector.

SpaceXIPOSpaceVentureElon Musk
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Abror Shuhratov
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