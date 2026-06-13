Samsung has released the One UI 8.5 update for all Galaxy devices

·92·Technology
Samsung has released the One UI 8.5 update for all Galaxy devices

Samsung has completed the rollout of the One UI 8.5 interface, which was introduced in December as a beta program for the Galaxy S25 series, to all approved devices. Following successful beta testing and the release of a stable version for the Galaxy S26 line, the company began updating older smartphone models last month. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to official information, a total of 44 devices were scheduled to receive the One UI 8.5 update. A month later, the company has provided the software for all models on this list. The final model to complete this process was the Galaxy A15 smartphone.

Interestingly, although not officially confirmed by Samsung, another 18 devices were expected to receive this update. To date, the company has also announced the update for 10 devices on this "unofficial" list. This suggests that owners of the remaining eight models may also have the opportunity to get the new interface.

The One UI 8.5 update includes improvements to system stability, updated security protocols, and a number of user interface enhancements. Currently, all eligible Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners can download the software via the settings menu.

SamsungGalaxyOne UI 8.5AndroidSmartphone
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