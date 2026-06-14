KPMG retracts AI report due to errors

·2·Technology
KPMG retracts AI report due to errors

Professional services firm KPMG has pulled its report titled “Redefining excellence in the age of Agentic AI.” This follows objections from several organizations regarding the accuracy of the data presented in the report, as reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The GPTZero research team identified numerous inaccuracies in the document, which was published in October 2025. According to the Financial Times, the errors were the result of AI “hallucinations.” In other words, it appears the consulting firm used AI to help prepare a report about AI.

Organizations such as UBS, the UK's National Health Service (NHS), Swiss Federal Railways, and Transport for London confirmed that the information in the report was incorrect or misleading. A KPMG spokesperson stated that an internal investigation is underway and the report has been removed from the site.

“We require all our employees to follow guidelines for the responsible use of AI, including human oversight to verify content and check independent sources,” the company spokesperson added.

As a reminder, last month EY also retracted its report on loyalty programs. At that time, it was discovered that the document contained fake citations and information generated by AI.

KPMGArtificial IntelligenceGPTZeroTechnologyHallucination
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