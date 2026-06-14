Ugreen introduces new Ultra series NAS devices with Intel Core processors

Ugreen, a growing player in the data storage technology market, has unveiled its high-performance DXP6800 Ultra and DXP8800 Ultra network-attached storage (NAS) models. These devices stand out for being designed not only for managing large volumes of data but also for tasks requiring professional-grade computing power. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the Ixbt.com publication, the new models are equipped with modern Intel Core chips, which elevates them far above standard home servers. Both devices feature a solid metal chassis with an integrated 250W power supply unit, ensuring system stability and sufficient power for multiple hard drives.

Technical capabilities and connectivity interfaces

Ugreen engineers have paid special attention to data transfer speeds in the new devices. Both models feature two 10GbE RJ45 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and four PCIe Gen4 slots. Such technical specifications are highly beneficial for video production studios and professionals managing large databases.

The main technical specifications of the devices are as follows:

8 GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM (expandable);

128 GB SSD for the system;

HDMI 2.1 port and SD 4.0 UHS-II card reader;

USB-A 10 Gbps and USB-A 480 Mbps ports.

The DXP6800 Ultra model is powered by an Intel Core 5 120U processor and has 6 drive bays. Two 90mm fans are responsible for cooling the device. The price of this model in the international market is estimated at approximately $1120.

The most powerful model: DXP8800 Ultra

The DXP8800 Ultra, the flagship of the lineup, is equipped with an even more powerful Intel Core 7 150U processor. This model has 8 drive bays, allowing for the creation of massive archives. To cool the more powerful hardware, two 120mm fans are installed here. The price of the flagship model is set at $1620.

Interest in personal NAS systems as an alternative to cloud storage services is growing. These new Ugreen products are expected to be a reliable solution for professional photographers, videographers, and small business representatives to ensure data security. The presence of Thunderbolt 4 and 10GbE network ports makes it easy to integrate the device into modern ecosystems.