Gears of War: E-Day system requirements announced: Low demands despite Unreal Engine 5

Despite being built on the Unreal Engine 5 engine, one of Microsoft's most anticipated projects, Gears of War: E-Day, has presented unexpectedly low technical requirements for PC users. Although this exclusive project, developed by The Coalition, utilizes modern graphics technology, it has been revealed to run stably on mid-range hardware. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, graphics cards like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 are sufficient to run the game on minimal settings. This means that even owners of mid-range video cards from a few years ago will be able to play the game comfortably in Full HD. It is also noteworthy that the minimum requirements list models such as the RTX 5050 and the yet-to-be-released RX 9060.

Recommended technical parameters

The recommended system requirements are also not very high by modern standards. For those who want to play the game in high quality, the following hardware is recommended:

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 5060, or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT;

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 5060, or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT; RAM: Minimum 12 GB (recommended not specified, but 16 GB is considered standard);

Minimum 12 GB (recommended not specified, but 16 GB is considered standard); Storage: 130 GB of free space on an SSD;

130 GB of free space on an SSD; Graphics processor: Intel Arc B580 is also listed in both categories.

The 130 GB size of the Gears of War: E-Day project indicates how detailed its world is. Developers strongly recommend using an SSD, as Unreal Engine 5 technology requires fast data loading.

The game is scheduled to be officially released for Xbox Series consoles and the Steam platform on October 6. An important aspect is that, as part of its new strategy, Microsoft is not planning to release this project on competing consoles (such as PlayStation 5). This makes Gears of War: E-Day a true console exclusive.

This news is especially significant for gamers in Uzbekistan, as many users in our country still use video cards at the level of RTX 2060 and RTX 3060. Such optimization of a flagship game on the Unreal Engine 5 engine will allow a wide audience to enjoy next-generation graphics.