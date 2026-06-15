Huawei Mate 80 takes the lead in the market: Apple is falling behind

Chinese technology giant Huawei continues to create a real buzz in the domestic market with its new flagship series, the Huawei Mate 80 smartphones. According to the latest data, these devices are not only maintaining high sales but are improving their performance week by week. This situation indicates that the brand is gaining an advantage in the premium segment over Apple. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, by the beginning of June 2026 (as of the 23rd week of the year), the total sales volume of the Huawei Mate 80 series has exceeded 6.7 million units. It is noteworthy that despite the initial peak of sales passing and entering a stable phase, consumer interest has not waned. On the contrary, while 198,400 units were sold in the 22nd week, this figure reached 211,400 units in the following week.

Market share and competition with Apple

Currently, Huawei holds absolute leadership in the Chinese smartphone market with a 22.1% share in weekly sales. For comparison, its main competitor, Apple, occupies second place with a 19.3% share during the same period. The battle between the two giants in the high-end smartphone segment is becoming increasingly intense.

Analysts believe that the success of the Huawei Mate 80 series is linked to the brand strengthening its technological independence. The company's use of advanced processors and software solutions in its devices is inspiring great confidence among local consumers. This is having a serious impact on the position of global brands like the iPhone in the Chinese market.

Mate 70 records expected to be broken

As a reminder, the previous Huawei Mate 70 series sold over 10 million units throughout its entire lifecycle. Based on current growth rates, it can be said that the new Mate 80 model may not only repeat the record set by its predecessor but significantly surpass it.

Huawei flagships have always been a center of interest for users in Uzbekistan as well. Although primary sales are focused on the Chinese market, the success of this model will undoubtedly influence global prices and technological trends. Global versions of this series are expected to be unveiled in the coming months, which will further intensify competition.