Starlink provides high-speed internet to 'Cow Island' in the Caribbean

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has launched its Starlink satellite internet system at a community technology center on Île-à-Vache in the Caribbean. Thanks to this project, hundreds of students and teachers in the region have gained access to a stable, low-latency global network for the first time. This step is considered a major milestone in bridging the digital divide in remote areas. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Île-à-Vache (translated from French as 'Cow Island') is located off the southwestern coast of Haiti and covers an area of approximately 52 square kilometers. Although the island is known for its beautiful nature, it has long been disconnected from modern communication tools. According to ixbt.com, Starlink has become the only effective solution in this region where traditional telecommunications infrastructure is underdeveloped.

Education and digital opportunities

The new communication channel opens doors to vast opportunities for the island's residents, especially the youth. Students can now access online educational resources, watch video tutorials, and acquire knowledge through modern digital services. Such technological innovations serve to bring the quality of education in remote areas closer to that of the capital.

SpaceX is not limiting its Starlink project to the Caribbean basin. Previously, the company connected remote schools in Kenya and Paraguay to the internet. Additionally, more than 1,000 students and teachers in 14 remote schools across Bolivia are enjoying high-speed internet using this very system.

Global coverage and future plans

The expansion of the Starlink network continues on the African continent as well. Recently, SpaceX received official authorization to provide its services in Côte d'Ivoire. Today, more than 10,000 Starlink satellites are active in Earth's orbit, guaranteeing connection quality even in the world's most remote locations.

Currently, more than 12 million subscribers in 160 countries around the world use Starlink services. The company has no intention of stopping: in 2026, it plans to launch a new generation of V3 satellites using the Starship rocket. This will allow for even higher internet speeds and minimal latency.

Such technologies are also sparking great interest in Uzbekistan. The implementation of systems like Starlink in the country's mountainous and hard-to-reach villages could provide a huge boost to the development of the digital economy and distance learning.