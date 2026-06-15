Indian Startup Sarvam Becomes Unicorn After Raising $234 Million

·19·Technology
Indian Startup Sarvam Becomes Unicorn After Raising $234 Million

Sarvam, an AI startup based in Bengaluru, India, has raised $234 million in its latest funding round, bringing the company's total valuation to $1.5 billion. This success makes the company India's newest AI "unicorn." This investment round took place at a time when nations and large corporations worldwide are striving to gain control over critical technologies and computing infrastructure. According to Techcrunch.com, reports .

HCLTech, a subsidiary of the HCL Group conglomerate, played a leading role among investors, contributing $150 million to the project. Prestigious venture funds such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Peak XV Partners also participated in this round. Sarvam now aims to raise a total of $300 million in its Series B funding round.

Sovereign AI and National Interests

Behind this massive investment lies not only commercial profit but also the concept of "sovereign AI." Like many countries, India seeks to reduce its dependence on advanced models and the computing power that drives them. Sarvam focuses specifically on developing models adapted to local languages and India's unique needs.

Currently, the company's products are being used in strategic sectors such as banking, insurance, government services, and even defense. The partnership with HCLTech opens huge opportunities for Sarvam: the startup plans to expand its market reach by combining its intelligent models with HCLTech's extensive customer base, engineering resources, and software assets.

Global Competition and Geopolitical Restrictions

According to ixbt.com, although India is the second largest market after the US for giants like OpenAI and Anthropic, there are very few companies in the country creating their own strong foundation models. Due to high computing costs and limited access to capital, Indian startups struggle to compete with wealthy rivals from the US and China.

The recent move by Anthropic to block foreign access to its latest Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models at the request of the US government further confirms the geopolitical risks in this field. Such restrictions highlight the importance of developing local and independent technologies. Projects like Sarvam serve to fill exactly this gap.

The newly raised funds will be used to finance research in agentic AI, programming, and cybersecurity. Additionally, the company intends to expand its computing infrastructure and increase the scale of technology implementation across various industrial sectors.

SarvamArtificial IntelligenceIndiaHCLTechStartup
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