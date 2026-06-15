SpaceX Raises $85.7 Billion in Historic IPO: Elon Musk Becomes First Trillionaire

·52·Technology
SpaceX Raises $85.7 Billion in Historic IPO: Elon Musk Becomes First Trillionaire

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has successfully expanded the scale of its largest-ever initial public offering (IPO) in stock market history, raising a total of $85.7 billion. Initially, $75 billion was planned, but the final amount reached a record level as underwriters exercised their maximum option to purchase shares. This figure is recorded as the largest IPO result in global financial history. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

SpaceX shares began trading on the Nasdaq exchange last Friday. By the end of the first trading day, the company's market value exceeded $2 trillion. This is an unprecedented result not only for the space industry but also for the high-tech sector. Following this success, Elon Musk officially attained the status of the world's first trillionaire.

Where will the funds be spent?

Company management plans to allocate the massive funds raised toward several strategic directions. First, debt obligations amounting to approximately $20 billion will be closed. These debts were related to Musk's other projects — the X (formerly Twitter) social network and the xAI AI company, which were integrated into SpaceX prior to the IPO.

Additionally, a significant portion of the investments will be spent on expanding SpaceX's AI computing infrastructure. This further strengthens Musk's confidence in the integration of space technologies and AI. The company also aims to modernize its launch pads and increase its technical capabilities.

Improving the Starlink global satellite internet system remains one of the priority directions of the project. This technology, which is also generating interest in developing markets like Uzbekistan, is expected to become faster and more affordable with the help of new investments.

A New Leader in the Market

As a result of Monday's trading, SpaceX shares continued to rise. Consequently, the company managed to surpass the market value of TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer. This indicates investors' high confidence in SpaceX's future in space colonization and the field of AI.

Analysts note that such success for SpaceX marks the beginning of a new era in the space economy. Musk's private company has now become a key player not only in launching rockets but also in shaping the global technological infrastructure.

SpaceXElon MuskIPONasdaqTechnology
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