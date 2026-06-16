Baseus introduces new Spacemate RD1 Pro docking station with 160W power

·44·Technology
Baseus introduces new Spacemate RD1 Pro docking station with 160W power

Baseus, a well-established player in the electronics accessories market, has unveiled one of its most powerful and multifunctional devices — the Spacemate RD1 Pro docking station. This novelty is an improved version of the RD1 model released two years ago, offering expanded capabilities for modern laptop and computer users. The device stands out not only for the number of ports but also for its power transmission efficiency. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Spacemate RD1 Pro model is built on GaN (gallium nitride) technology, which ensures high power output while maintaining a compact size. The docking station's total power is 160W, allowing it to fast-charge several gadgets simultaneously, including powerful laptops. This helps eliminate the problem of excess cables and adapters on the desk.

Technical specifications and interfaces

The new device offers a total of 15 different connection interfaces, making it one of the most universal docking stations on the market. Its chassis features a built-in display that shows the real-time power consumption of connected devices. This function allows users to monitor power distribution.

  • Ability to connect multiple external monitors simultaneously;
  • High-speed data transfer ports;
  • Overheating protection system powered by GaN technology;
  • Full compatibility with Windows and macOS operating systems.
According to ixbt.com, the device offers different capabilities when working with multiple monitors depending on the operating system. While Windows users have maximum freedom in extending the workspace, some limitations remain for image transmission to external displays on macOS due to the specific characteristics of Apple architecture.

Price and usability

The Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro is aimed at professional designers, developers, and office workers using multi-monitor systems. The device's universal design fits any modern interior and helps maintain order on the desk. The docking station is currently priced at around 300 dollars on the global market.

Given the high demand for Baseus products in the Uzbekistan market, this model is expected to appear on local retail shelves soon. This will undoubtedly be one of the most optimal solutions, especially for owners of MacBook and modern Windows laptops with a Type-C port.

BaseusDocking StationTechnologyGadgetSpacemate RD1 Pro
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Abror Shuhratov
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