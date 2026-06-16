Intel and NVIDIA Partnership: Revolutionary Graphics Processors Coming in 2028

·3·Technology
Intel and NVIDIA Partnership: Revolutionary Graphics Processors Coming in 2028

An unexpected alliance between two semiconductor market giants, Intel and NVIDIA, is entering a new stage. According to recent data, Intel processors equipped with NVIDIA graphics cores could hit the market earlier than previously estimated, as early as the beginning of 2028. This is generating significant interest in the tech world, as the unification of two competitors on one platform is expected to fundamentally change the performance of laptops and compact computers. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Initially, there were rumors that these products would not appear before 2029. However, according to renowned tech insider and former editor of DonanimHaber, Erdi Ozyaglar, the project has been accelerated. Most likely, the official presentation of the new chips will take place at the prestigious CES exhibition in January 2028. Ixbt.com also confirms that these deadlines are realistic.

The Serpent Lake family and new capabilities

These processors are expected to be developed as part of the Serpent Lake line. While technical details of the project remain secret for now, experts are analyzing why Intel took such a step. The point is that Intel already has quite powerful integrated graphics solutions (iGPU). However, NVIDIA's leadership in graphics technologies, especially in AI and Ray Tracing, will help Intel increase the attractiveness of its products.

The processors resulting from this partnership could revolutionize the laptop segment, especially for gamers and professional visual content creators. Users will be able to play heavy games in high quality or perform complex graphics tasks without a separate (discrete) video card. This will ensure that devices are more compact, energy-efficient, and affordable.

Market competition and strategic goals

Considering that laptops based on Intel processors are very popular in the Uzbekistan market, we may see universal chips with NVIDIA graphics in local stores by 2028. This is expected to be a worthy response to the achievements Apple has reached through its M-series chips. The Intel and NVIDIA partnership will take the graphics power of devices in the Windows ecosystem to a new peak.

Currently, the exact specifications of the processors are still being formed, as technologies will be updated several more times by 2028. But one thing is clear: Intel intends to strengthen its market leadership by combining its processor architecture with NVIDIA's graphics power. Such partnerships usually set new standards in the industry and force competitors, including AMD, to take new measures.

IntelNVIDIAProcessorTechnologySerpent Lake
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Abror Shuhratov
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