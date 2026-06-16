Sharp Unveils Its First Smartwatch and Smart Ring

Japanese tech giant Sharp has taken an unexpected step, officially announcing its entry into the wearables market. The company introduced its first smartwatch, the Karada Mate Watch (MH-W01), and its first smart ring, the Karada Mate Ring (MH-R01). This move indicates that the brand is seeking to establish a presence in personal health monitoring, expanding beyond its traditional production of home appliances and displays. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

The Karada Mate Watch is available in gold and silver colors and features a classic 22 mm wide strap. A distinctive feature of the device is its Circuit View interface. While this system displays step count, heart rate, and calories burned throughout the day, it automatically switches to weather data and the next day's schedule before sleep. According to ixbt.com, the watch utilizes patented Flow technology to automatically measure calorie expenditure.

Health and Innovative Features

The watch monitors not only physical activity but also the body's water balance (hydration). If dehydration is detected, the device automatically sends a reminder to drink fluids. This feature could be particularly useful for maintaining health in hot climates, including Uzbekistan.

Another interesting development from the company is the Karada Mate Ring. It has a width of 6.7 mm and a thickness of 2.8 mm, weighing between 2.1 grams and 3.1 grams depending on the size. Despite its small size, the ring houses a SOXAI sensor, an accelerometer, an optical heart rate sensor, and infrared and body temperature sensors. The device is water-resistant according to the IPX8 standard.

Using this ring, users can monitor sleep quality and depth, blood oxygen levels, and heart rate with high precision. All data is collected and analyzed in the specialized Karada Mate medical app. This is expected to further heat up the competition in the smart ring segment, which is intensifying between giants like Apple and Samsung.

Services and Subscription System

Sharp has also launched an additional service for its devices. In addition to the free plan, users can subscribe to the Plus tariff for approximately 4 dollars (600 yen) per month. This package provides the opportunity to receive personalized nutrition recommendations from qualified nutritionists.

Although the global release date and exact prices for these devices have not yet been fully disclosed, the prestige of the Sharp brand and trust in Japanese quality are generating significant interest in the new gadgets. Through this step, the company aims to expand its ecosystem and integrate more deeply into the daily lives of users.