Casio AQ230A-7DMQY: A Blend of Classic Style and Modern Functionality

Japan's famous Casio brand continues to refresh its legendary Vintage collection. The company has introduced a new universal wristwatch under the model number AQ230A-7DMQY. Released on the US market, this model is attracting attention with its retro design and affordable price. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The main feature of the new model is reflected in its hybrid dial. While the upper part of the watch retains a traditional two-hand analog look, a small digital screen is located in the lower part. This approach is aimed at users who appreciate a classic look but do not want to give up modern functions.

Technical Specifications and Design

The watch case is made of chrome-plated polymer material, with quite compact dimensions: 38.8 x 29.8 x 8.1 mm. Weighing only 47 grams, the device is barely noticeable on the wrist. The stainless steel bracelet features a special mechanism that allows its length to be adjusted without any additional tools.

According to ixbt.com, the AQ230A-7DMQY model includes the following functions:

Dual Time display;

Stopwatch and alarm system;

Hourly time signal function;

Automatic calendar.

The device's screen is protected by polymer glass. Although the watch is not intended for diving, it is designed to be resistant to accidental water splashes and rain in daily life.

Energy Efficiency and Price

Casio engineers paid special attention to the watch's autonomous operation period. A small SR920W battery ensures the device operates continuously for three years. This allows the user to avoid worrying about technical maintenance for a long time.

Currently, the new Vintage model is priced at 60 US dollars. Given that retro models from the Casio brand are quite popular in the Uzbekistan market, this novelty is expected to appear on the shelves of local retailers soon. Such models are distinguished by being equally suitable for both men and women.