Casio AQ230A-7DMQY: A Blend of Classic Style and Modern Functionality

·41·Technology
Casio AQ230A-7DMQY: A Blend of Classic Style and Modern Functionality

Japan's famous Casio brand continues to refresh its legendary Vintage collection. The company has introduced a new universal wristwatch under the model number AQ230A-7DMQY. Released on the US market, this model is attracting attention with its retro design and affordable price. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The main feature of the new model is reflected in its hybrid dial. While the upper part of the watch retains a traditional two-hand analog look, a small digital screen is located in the lower part. This approach is aimed at users who appreciate a classic look but do not want to give up modern functions.

Technical Specifications and Design

The watch case is made of chrome-plated polymer material, with quite compact dimensions: 38.8 x 29.8 x 8.1 mm. Weighing only 47 grams, the device is barely noticeable on the wrist. The stainless steel bracelet features a special mechanism that allows its length to be adjusted without any additional tools.

According to ixbt.com, the AQ230A-7DMQY model includes the following functions:

  • Dual Time display;
  • Stopwatch and alarm system;
  • Hourly time signal function;
  • Automatic calendar.
The device's screen is protected by polymer glass. Although the watch is not intended for diving, it is designed to be resistant to accidental water splashes and rain in daily life.

Energy Efficiency and Price

Casio engineers paid special attention to the watch's autonomous operation period. A small SR920W battery ensures the device operates continuously for three years. This allows the user to avoid worrying about technical maintenance for a long time.

Currently, the new Vintage model is priced at 60 US dollars. Given that retro models from the Casio brand are quite popular in the Uzbekistan market, this novelty is expected to appear on the shelves of local retailers soon. Such models are distinguished by being equally suitable for both men and women.

CasioVintageTechnologyGadgetWatch
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Sun Entering "Summer Sleep": A Period of Calm Awaits Earth's InhabitantsSun Entering "Summer Sleep": A Period of Calm Awaits Earth's InhabitantsToday, 07:55Data Storage Market Prices to Rise: HDD Shortage to Last Until 2028Data Storage Market Prices to Rise: HDD Shortage to Last Until 2028Today, 07:51Telegram blocked in India: Reason is medical college examsTelegram blocked in India: Reason is medical college examsToday, 07:30Huawei is preparing its first desktop PC running HarmonyOSHuawei is preparing its first desktop PC running HarmonyOSToday, 06:54Malaysian Startup Respond.io Raises $62.5 MillionMalaysian Startup Respond.io Raises $62.5 MillionToday, 06:52Sharp Unveils Its First Smartwatch and Smart RingSharp Unveils Its First Smartwatch and Smart RingToday, 06:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released