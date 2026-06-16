Malaysian Startup Respond.io Raises $62.5 Million

·36·Technology
Malaysian Startup Respond.io Raises $62.5 Million

Respond.io, a customer communication management platform, has successfully raised $62.5 million in its Series B funding round. This financing round, led by Camber Partners, will allow the company to expand its AI-powered services and capture new markets. This success is regarded as a significant event for the Malaysian technology ecosystem. According to Techcrunch.com, reports .

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Respond.io was founded in 2017 to solve the problem of businesses communicating with customers across various messengers. According to TechCrunch, the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) has reached $35 million, growing by 169% compared to last year. Notably, the company operates with a net profit margin of 30%, a rare indicator in the modern SaaS (Software as a Service) market.

Integration of AI and Messengers

The Respond.io platform integrates popular apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Messenger, Line, Telegram, and WeChat into a single system. This is particularly convenient for sectors requiring long-term customer communication — healthcare, automotive sales, education, and tourism. As founder Gerardo Salandra noted, people do not buy cars or expensive services simply by visiting a site and entering a bank card; they first want to chat and get answers to their questions.

The platform's main advantage is its AI agents. These AI assistants process a large number of requests without human intervention, qualify potential leads, and even close sales. Currently, the system processes over 2 billion messages per quarter. The emergence of technologies like ChatGPT serves as a growth driver for the company rather than a risk.

A New Approach to the Business Model

Respond.io also distinguishes itself from competitors through its pricing policy. While many Western companies charge per user (seat), the Malaysian startup charges based on communication volume. This allows companies to optimize costs even when reducing staff and switching to AI. According to Salandra, traditional platforms were adapted for email and calls, and messengers are merely an additional feature for them.

The newly raised investments are intended for the following purposes:

  • Expanding the ecosystem by acquiring other tech startups;
  • Further improving AI algorithms;
  • Strengthening its position in the large corporate client segment (companies with 200 to 10,000 employees);
  • Expanding in international markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East.
Given that the scale of sales via Telegram and Instagram is expanding in the Uzbekistan market, solutions like Respond.io could become a relevant tool for local entrepreneurs in the future. Company management is confident that demand for their service will only increase as AI evolves.

Respond.ioArtificial IntelligenceStartupInvestmentTechnology
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