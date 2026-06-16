Sun Entering "Summer Sleep": A Period of Calm Awaits Earth's Inhabitants

A significant decrease in activity is being observed in the Sun, the central illuminator of the solar system. Specialists from the Space Research Institute (IKI) and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics (ISZF) of the Russian Academy of Sciences noted that the star is entering a "summer sleep" phase. This condition is not only seasonal but also coincides with the general decline period of the current solar cycle. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Scientists emphasize that there are currently no serious changes or dangerous flares observed on the Sun's surface. According to Ixbt.com, processes on the star's surface have now become quite "boring" and pose no danger to Earth. This indicates that there will be no strong magnetic storms in the coming weeks.

Is the risk of magnetic storms behind us?

Currently, only moderate flare activity associated with sunspot group 4465 remains in the Sun. However, according to expert forecasts, once the energy reserves of this region are exhausted, the main indicators are expected to drop to a minimum level. This will contribute to the stabilization of Earth's magnetic field.

Additionally, several large prominences (gas clouds) were identified on the Sun's surface. It is noted that even if they detach from the star's surface and are ejected into space, their direction will not be toward Earth. Such phenomena may only serve to provide astronomers with beautiful video footage.

Low levels of geomagnetic activity are expected to persist for the next month. This is good news, especially for people with chronic illnesses who are sensitive to magnetic storms, as sharp changes in the atmosphere and pressure fluctuations will be minimal during this period.

Nevertheless, scientists urge not to lose caution. Since the Sun is a dynamic system, an absolutely "quiet" scenario is not always guaranteed. Some unexpected flares may occur suddenly, but their scale will not be enough to damage global communication systems or power grids.

For Uzbek space enthusiasts and weather-sensitive people, this "summer sleep" period is predicted to pass relatively calmly. Until the Sun reaches its next peak of activity, Earth's inhabitants can enjoy geomagnetic stability.