Ugreen and Honkai: Star Rail collaborate on new 45W charger

·2·Technology
Ugreen and Honkai: Star Rail collaborate on new 45W charger

Ugreen, one of the world's leading accessory brands, has unveiled a special charger for fans of the popular Honkai: Star Rail game. This novelty attracts attention not only for its technical capabilities but also for its unique design aimed at the gamer audience. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, the new device has 45W of power, allowing for the fast charging of modern smartphones, tablets, and even compact laptops. The main feature of the device is its blue body designed in the style of the Honkai: Star Rail universe and decorations with the game's symbol. Additionally, the set includes a special branded strap for the smartphone.

Compact design and travel convenience

Ugreen engineers paid special attention to the ergonomics of the device. The charger's plug is foldable, which prevents it from scratching other items in a bag and saves space. The device dimensions are 100 x 100 x 36.5 mm, and it weighs only 49.5 grams.

Technically, the device is equipped with one USB-C port. 45W power delivery technology is currently a standard for most flagship smartphones and mid-range gadgets. This power is sufficient not only for mobile phones but also for portable gaming consoles (e.g., Nintendo Switch).

Price and affordability

Currently, this product has gone on sale in the Chinese market for 119 yuan (approximately 17 US dollars). Such an affordable pricing strategy helps the Ugreen brand strengthen its position among youth and gaming enthusiasts. Since Ugreen products are widely popular in the Uzbekistan market, we may soon see this model in local online stores.

It is worth noting that collaborations between technology brands and popular video games have become a trend in recent years. Such collaborations turn ordinary technical equipment into a collectible accessory. The partnership with a game like Honkai: Star Rail, which has millions of fans globally, is expected to be a successful marketing move for Ugreen.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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