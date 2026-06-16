New Generation Turnstiles Launched in Moscow Metro: Technological Upgrade Begins

The process of testing and commissioning new generation turnstiles, produced in the Russian capital, has begun at the "Delovoy tsentr" station of the Moscow Metro. These devices differ fundamentally from previous models not only in design but also in their high-tech capabilities. According to ixbt.com, eight such devices have currently been installed in the station's western vestibule, and their number is expected to increase by another nine soon. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new turnstiles are designed with a compact and ergonomic body, allowing for more efficient use of the station area. According to representatives of the Moscow Department of Transport, this equipment significantly increases passenger throughput. This will help reduce queues at metro stations, especially during rush hour.

Payment Systems and Innovative Solutions

The main advantage of these devices is their multifunctionality. They are adapted to work with all modern payment methods. Specifically, passengers can pay the fare via:

Virtual "Troyka" cards;

Fast Payment System (SBP);

Face recognition technology (Face Pay).

Additionally, the turnstiles are equipped with bright color indicators and a vibration feedback (haptic) system. This function helps the passenger quickly realize that the payment was successful. Currently, the equipment is installed on temporary platforms, and final installation and adjustment work is being carried out.

Future Plans and Efficiency

Moscow Deputy Mayor Maksim Liksutov noted that this project is part of a large-scale modernization program. According to the plan, more than 4.5 thousand new generation turnstiles will be installed in the capital's metro, the Moscow Central Circle, and the central diameters by the end of 2031.

The new design allows for a 20 percent increase in the number of passage lanes at stations. This is a very important indicator for the transport system of a large metropolis. The devices operate faster than previous models, ensuring high efficiency in managing passenger flows.

In the context of Uzbekistan, utilizing such innovative experiences during the modernization of the Tashkent Metro, especially expanding face recognition and contactless payment systems, could create additional conveniences for passengers.