Threads Reaches 500 Million Users: New Features Introduced

Threads, the social network owned by Meta, has reached a new milestone in its development. According to official company data, the number of monthly active users on the platform has exceeded 500 million. This figure once again confirms that Threads is seriously competing with its main rival, the X (formerly Twitter) platform. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Along with the successful statistics, Threads also announced a number of new opportunities for users. The most important of these is a tool called "Your Algo". This feature allows users to personally control the content in their feeds. Previously, users had to write public posts to signal their interests to the algorithm, but now this can be done privately.

Algorithm Management and Community Center

Through the "Your Algo" feature, users can choose to see more or fewer posts on a specific topic. There is an option to set this choice for a period of one, three, or seven days. According to TechCrunch, such a feature is currently not available on the X platform, which gives Threads an additional competitive advantage. Currently, this update has been launched in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Additionally, Threads has taken its "Communities" section out of beta testing and opened it to everyone. Now users can more easily find communities that match their interests through a special "Communities Hub". Each community now has its own separate icon, making them easier to distinguish in the feed.

Live Communication and Real-Time Mode

The Threads social network is also expanding its real-time communication capabilities. The "Live Chats" feature, launched in April, will now be open to more communities. By July, all communities are expected to have the ability to organize their own chats. This feature creates a convenient communication space for fans, especially during major cultural and sporting events, such as the FIFA World Cup.

According to Instagram head Connor Hayes, users appreciate the "noise-free" and text-based environment of Threads, unlike other platforms. The new features being introduced include:

Co-hosting capabilities in chats;

Sharing quote moments from chats to personal feeds;

An updated Discovery Hub system for searching communities.

In its early days, Threads was criticized for the lack of essential features such as a search system and hashtags. However, over time, the platform has not only filled these gaps but is also implementing new approaches not found on X. The 500 million milestone is not just a number for Threads, but evidence that it is strengthening its position in the global social media market.