SpaceX Enters Top Five Most Valuable Companies: Amazon Left Behind

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has achieved a historic result in the global financial market. Due to a sharp increase in share prices during the initial days of trading, the company's market value has exceeded 2.7 trillion dollars. With this figure, the space giant has surpassed e-commerce leader Amazon to become the fifth most valuable company in the world. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, SpaceX shares rose by 20 percent on Monday and by more than 8 percent again in Tuesday's trading. Notably, such a high valuation of the company slightly contradicts the indicators in its financial reports. For example, while Amazon saw a net profit of 78 billion dollars from 717 billion dollars in revenue last year, SpaceX reported a loss of 4.9 billion dollars alongside 18.7 billion dollars in revenue.

AI and New Revenue Streams

Investors' confidence in the future of SpaceX is explained by the company's expansion into new directions. In particular, the company has signed contracts to lease computing power with tech giants such as Anthropic and Google. This is creating new and promising revenue streams outside the space industry.

Additionally, Tuesday's growth was strongly driven by news of SpaceX's acquisition of an AI-based coding startup called Cursor. This deal is valued at 60 billion dollars and will be carried out entirely through a share swap. Elon Musk had previously emphasized that he is rebuilding his xAI project from the ground up and that cooperation with Cursor is crucial in this process.

Historic IPO and Market Volatility

Last Friday, SpaceX conducted its historic IPO (Initial Public Offering) and entered the market with a valuation of 1.7 trillion dollars. Through this transaction, the company managed to raise nearly 86 billion dollars. Experts are focusing on the fact that the company's capitalization increased by another 1 trillion dollars within a few days.

However, analysts are cautious about such sharp jumps in share prices. The point is that SpaceX has released only 4 percent of its total shares for free trading. Such a small amount of shares leads to limited supply in the market, making prices prone to very rapid changes and unexpected fluctuations.

For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this news shows how rapidly the global space economy is growing. The fact that SpaceX is becoming not just a rocket launcher, but a major AI and cloud computing center, is expected to further strengthen its future position.