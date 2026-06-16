Flutterwave Startup Valued at $3.2 Billion Following Ripple Investment

·26·Technology
Flutterwave Startup Valued at $3.2 Billion Following Ripple Investment

Flutterwave, one of Africa's largest payment infrastructure operators, announced the completion of its latest investment round. Following this funding stage, the startup's total market valuation reached $3.2 billion. The most notable aspect of this round is the participation of Ripple, a global leader in blockchain technology, as an investor. According to Techcrunch.com, reports .

The company has not yet disclosed the exact amount raised in this stage; however, according to Flutterwave representatives, total investments in the project have exceeded $500 million. The contribution from Ripple is part of a strategic partnership between the two companies aimed at expanding digital financial services across the African continent.

Barriers and New Solutions in Cross-Border Payments

Flutterwave primarily operates in the field of cross-border payments. Today, international money transfers in Africa are a complex process due to the fragmentation of banking systems, volatile exchange rates, and strict regulations. In many cases, intra-continental transactions are routed through European cities like London, causing unnecessary delays and costs.

Flutterwave aims to solve these problems by integrating API technologies. This allows the entire African market to function as a single financial space. Earlier this year, the company further strengthened its technological base by acquiring the Mono bank startup.

According to ixbt.com, last month Flutterwave also introduced stablecoin solutions for businesses in partnership with Polygon Labs. This technology allows for faster and cheaper fund transfers by bypassing traditional banking systems. The partnership with Ripple will help the company further refine its infrastructure for working with digital assets.

This deal is also of strategic importance for Ripple, as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the African market. Currently, Flutterwave operates successfully in 35 countries across the continent. This partnership is expected to increase financial inclusion in the region and accelerate the integration of cryptocurrency technologies into the real economy.

FlutterwaveRippleFintechAfricaInvestment
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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