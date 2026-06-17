Sony Revolutionizes Smartphone Cameras: Lytia L910 with LOFIC Technology Introduced

Japanese tech giant Sony has officially unveiled the Lytia L910 image sensor, ushering in a new era of mobile photography. This sensor is the first mobile device in the company's history to feature LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) architecture, enabling professional-grade photos even in the most complex lighting conditions. The new technology is aimed at significantly expanding the dynamic range of smartphone cameras. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

The Lytia L910 sensor is a 1/1.28-inch stacked CMOS sensor with an effective resolution of 50 megapixels. Each pixel size is 1.22 micrometers. According to ixbt.com, the main feature of the new sensor is its ability to provide a dynamic range of up to 100 dB in a single frame. This figure is significantly higher than the capabilities of many current flagship smartphones.

LOFIC Technology and Its Advantages

Unlike traditional HDR methods, the LOFIC architecture offered by Sony does not require combining multiple frames with different exposures. All necessary data is captured in a single frame, which eliminates problems such as blur and flickering when photographing moving objects. This approach works in harmony with Triple Conversion Gain HDR technology.

The new sensor prevents overexposure in areas with very high light and minimizes noise in shadowed parts. As a result, the user gets an image with smooth tonal transitions and rich detail. Sony representatives noted that the random noise level has been reduced by 30 percent compared to the previous Lytia 828 sensor.

Energy Efficiency and Video Capabilities

Lytia L910 stands out not only for image quality but also for energy efficiency. Thanks to optimized circuits, power consumption during image processing has decreased. This allows smartphones to record high-quality HDR videos at 4K resolution and 60 fps for longer periods.

Additionally, the sensor is capable of shooting at 30 fps at 50 MP resolution and 120 fps at 12.5 MP resolution. This is expected to be ideal for mobile gamers and high-quality content creators for social networks. The appearance of devices equipped with this technology in the Uzbekistan market will undoubtedly spark great interest among mobile videography enthusiasts.

According to the company's plan, mass shipments of Lytia L910 sensors will begin in the summer of 2026. Initial reports suggest that the first smartphones equipped with this revolutionary sensor will be the Vivo X500 and Oppo Find X10 series. Sony aims to further strengthen its position in the race against competitors like Apple and Samsung with this innovation.