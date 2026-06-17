Canadian Pension Fund Invests $741 Million in India's AI Infrastructure

·20·Technology
Canadian Pension Fund Invests $741 Million in India's AI Infrastructure

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies worldwide is encouraging major investors to enter the digital infrastructure market more actively. CPP Investments, Canada's largest pension fund, announced an investment of approximately $741 million (70 billion rupees) in India's data center operator CtrlS. This move indicates India's growing role in the global race to expand cloud technologies and AI infrastructure. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

According to the terms of the agreement, CPP Investments will initially acquire an 8.2% stake in CtrlS for $423 million. The remaining $317 million will be directed toward a joint venture specializing in the construction of hyperscale data centers across India. In this new entity, the Canadian fund will hold a 48% stake, while CtrlS will hold 52%.

A New Hub for the Digital Economy

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Hyderabad, CtrlS currently manages more than 15 data centers across the country. In recent years, the company has been rapidly expanding its capacities following a sharp increase in demand from cloud service providers and for processing AI algorithms. This investment will help the company create modern infrastructure specifically tailored for AI workloads.

India has become one of the most attractive destinations for global tech giants today. In recent months, companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI have announced projects in the region. Max Biagosch, a representative of CPP Investments, emphasized that India holds an important place in the fund's global strategy as one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world.

Global Race and Competition

Investments in the data center sector are not limited to the Canadian fund. The activity in the industry is also confirmed by the following figures:

  • AirTrunk, backed by Blackstone, plans to implement projects worth $30 billion in India by 2030.
  • Meta Corporation, in partnership with Reliance Industries, has begun building an AI center with a capacity of 168 MW in the state of Gujarat.
  • Uber and other major tech platforms are also increasing their investments to boost computing power in the region.
CPP Investments has been operating in the Indian market since 2009, and as of March this year, its net assets in the country reached $20 billion. Since 2017, the fund has been building a digital infrastructure portfolio worldwide. Experts believe that such large investments will take not only the regional digital economy but also the global AI ecosystem to a new level.

Artificial IntelligenceIndiaInvestmentData CenterCPP Investments
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