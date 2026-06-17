DeepL Acquires Mixhalo Startup: A New Era in Live Translation

The popular text translation service DeepL has taken a significant step toward developing its voice technologies. The company announced the acquisition of Mixhalo, a startup providing audio translation and real-time translation services for live events and conferences. This deal serves not only as a new technological capability for DeepL but also as a strategic springboard for expansion into the US market. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The Mixhalo startup was founded in 2016 by Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger and violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger. Initially, the project aimed to improve audio quality for fans at concerts, but over time it evolved into a real-time audio accompaniment system for sporting events and large gatherings. During its operation, the startup successfully raised over 39 million dollars from major investors such as Fortress Investment and Founders Fund.

Technological Integration and AI

According to Mixhalo CEO Vik Singh, the company has long used DeepL technologies as its primary translation provider. In an interview with TechCrunch, he emphasized that the partnership with DeepL evolved naturally and that the similarities between the two companies — voice translation for meetings, document processing, and live events — made the decision to merge easier.

While DeepL has long competed with giants like Google Translate in text translation, in recent years it has focused heavily on voice AI. Specifically, in 2024, the company launched a voice-to-text function in over 33 languages. In April, a voice-to-voice translation system designed for multilingual meetings was introduced.

Live Events and New Office

DeepL CEO Jarek Kutylowski noted that Mixhalo's technologies would be both a ready-made solution and a marketing tool for the company. Using this system, conference participants will be able to listen to the speaker's speech in their native language via their smartphones without any delay. This is particularly important for international conferences and business forums.

Another important aspect of this deal is that DeepL will open its new Bay Area office based on Mixhalo, which is located in San Francisco. This allows the company to expand its operations in the US and attract local talent. Currently, DeepL is competing with rivals such as Wordly AI and Palabra, but the merger with Mixhalo is expected to give it a significant advantage in the live audio sector.

DeepL technologies are also familiar to Uzbek users. Although the Uzbek language is not yet fully supported by the service, its high-quality translation algorithms are widely used by many local specialists for communication between English and Russian. In the future, the development of DeepL's voice technologies could become a key solution in eliminating language barriers at international events.