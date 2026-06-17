PayPal Closing Venture Arm: Major Structural Changes at the Company

PayPal, one of the leaders in the global payment systems market, has decided to cease the operations of its venture capital arm, PayPal Ventures. This move is part of an ongoing large-scale restructuring process within the company, aimed at focusing attention on the fundamental directions of the business. According to TechCrunch, company representatives confirmed this information and stated that strategic options for the venture division are currently being considered. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

Established in 2016, PayPal Ventures managed to invest in more than 80 promising projects over the past period. Its portfolio includes major names such as the cryptocurrency trading platform Talos Global, the fintech infrastructure Plaid, and the crypto bank Anchorage Digital. The division raised a total of 850 million dollars through three funds, holding a significant position in the global fintech ecosystem.

Strategic Changes and New Leadership

The decision to close the venture fund was made following changes in company leadership. In February, Enrique Lores took over as CEO of PayPal. Observers believe that the previous leader, Alex Chriss, was dismissed because he failed to adapt to industry changes and did not deliver the results expected by the board of directors. The new leader, Enrique Lores, aims to turn the company back into a "tech giant" and place more emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Fortune, PayPal is currently seeking ways to sell its venture assets. To this end, Jefferies investment bank has been brought in as an advisor. The company plans to improve cash flow by selling its stakes on the secondary market and redirecting resources toward internal developments.

Risks and Expected Outcomes

Experts warn that the closure of PayPal Ventures could bring certain risks to the company. The venture arm served as a window for PayPal to monitor emerging fintech innovations and collaborate with startups shaping the future. Giving up this opportunity may potentially have a negative impact on the company's competitiveness.

Additionally, the company has recently faced legal issues. Specifically, in 2020, a 30 million dollar settlement was reached with the Department of Justice regarding a program to support disadvantaged groups. In January 2025, one of the investors filed a lawsuit against PayPal alleging discrimination, which is currently under review.

In conclusion, PayPal is pursuing a path of optimizing its operations and reducing costs. Further job cuts and structural changes are expected in the coming years. The company aims to focus all its attention on AI and modern payment technologies to restore its previous position.