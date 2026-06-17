Google Rediscovers Smart Home System with Gemini AI

Google is returning to the smart speaker market with a major update after a long hiatus. The company has introduced its first standalone device based on the Gemini AI system — the Google Home Speaker. This gadget is the first serious update since the Nest Audio released in 2020, aimed at fundamentally changing how we interact with home technologies. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The new Google Home Speaker is not just a music player or a tool to turn on lights, but a full-fledged smart assistant. According to ixbt.com, the device's main advantage is its natural language understanding capability. Users can now give complex, multi-step commands. For example, AI will understand phrases like "turn off all lights except the one in the bedroom" or "dim the kitchen light, play relaxing music, and set a timer for 20 minutes" in one go.

Natural Communication and Gemini Capabilities

One of the unique features of the new device is the ability to correct errors during speech. If you say "turn off the coffee machine... no, turn it on!", Gemini will accurately execute the last command. Additionally, 10 new voices have been added, allowing for deep conversations on various topics, similar to Gemini on a smartphone. The "Continued Conversation" function makes interaction more lively by removing the need to say "OK, Google" every time.

Externally, the device resembles previous models, covered in 3D-knit fabric with a compact size. A special light ring is located at the bottom, indicating whether the speaker is listening, thinking, or responding. For users in Uzbekistan, this device is expected to be important in creating a smart home ecosystem, as it integrates many other smart devices via the Google Home app.

Premium Subscription and Additional Services

Google has also found a way to monetize the new technologies. While basic functions are free, a Google Home Premium subscription has been introduced for expanded capabilities. For $10 per month or $100 per year, users get the following:

Free and unrestricted communication via Gemini Live;

Analysis of events recorded by Nest cameras and answers to questions about them;

Brief reports on events that occurred while you were away from home.

The company is offering a 6-month free trial to help users adapt to the new system. Through this strategy, Google aims to generate recurring revenue not only from device sales but also from AI services. Currently, the device is on sale in the US for $99.99 and is expected to appear soon in global markets, including the Central Asian region.