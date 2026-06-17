New Communication Channel Launched Between Russia and China: Internet Speed to Increase

Russia's MegaFon operator, in cooperation with China Telecom, has commissioned a new high-speed backbone communication channel directly connecting Khabarovsk and Hong Kong. The main significance of this project is the selection of the shortest path for data transmission, which completely eliminates the need for transit through European nodes. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, users in the Siberia and Far East regions previously experienced significant delays when accessing Chinese digital platforms. Their requests had to travel a long distance through the European part of Russia and foreign transport hubs. The new line allows for direct traffic exchange with the China Telecom infrastructure.

Latency reduced threefold

As a result of the launch of the new channel, the data transmission delay (ping) has been reduced by more than three times. This is especially critical for messengers, online games, and trading platforms where timing is essential. Now, users will have the opportunity to use China's most popular services more stably.

MegaFon specialists emphasize that the direct connection will fundamentally improve the quality of communication when working with large platforms such as WeChat, Baidu, Taobao, and AliExpress. This creates great convenience not only for ordinary users but also for business representatives in regular digital communication with China.

This project is part of the development of digital infrastructure in the region. The increase in direct communication channels reduces dependence on European centers in international traffic exchange and increases network security.

It is also worth noting that this news may have indirect significance for Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region. The optimization of backbone channels passing through Russia may open new routes and cooperation opportunities for regional internet providers.

Currently, the operator is strengthening direct traffic exchange routes with main networks worldwide. This strategy is aimed at ensuring stable and fast access to global digital services, and similar projects are expected to be implemented in other directions in the future.