AI Risk: Only 16% of Americans Trust the Future of Technology

Despite AI technologies becoming an integral part of the global economy and daily life, distrust of this innovation is growing within society. New research results from the Pew Research Center show that only 16% of the US population views the impact of AI over the next 20 years positively. Most respondents expressed concern over the rapid technological development. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

According to the research data, nearly 40% of Americans believe AI will bring negative consequences for society. Interestingly, pessimistic sentiment is even higher among youth under 30 who grew up with technology. Only 14% of this age group look forward to the future of AI with hope. This indicates that the digital generation feels the potential social and economic risks of new technologies more deeply.

Doubts Regarding Control and Security

Citizens are dissatisfied not only with the technology itself but also with the institutions regulating it. 67% of survey participants do not trust the US government to meaningfully regulate AI. Additionally, 59% of respondents doubt that tech companies are developing these tools safely. Many believe the pace of AI development has accelerated excessively, making the process difficult to restrain.

Despite this, people have not stopped using AI services in their daily lives. On the contrary, the usage rate of chatbots is increasing day by day. Today, a quarter of Americans use various AI bots daily. They are primarily used for work processes and scientific research. This demonstrates a specific "paradox" in society — a coexistence of fear and necessity.

Leading Platforms in the Market

Among chatbots, OpenAI 's ChatGPT maintains absolute leadership. The study notes that 44% of the adult population in the US uses this bot, which is double the rate of 2023. The list of other popular platforms is as follows:

ChatGPT — 44 percent;

— 44 percent; Gemini (Google) — 24 percent;

(Google) — 24 percent; Copilot (Microsoft) — 17 percent;

(Microsoft) — 17 percent; MetaAI — 14 percent;

— 14 percent; Grok (Elon Musk) — 8 percent.

Gender differences are also evident in the study. Men showed more interest and trust in AI, actively using services from various brands (e.g., Copilot and Grok). Women approached the technology with more caution, expressing concern over its ethical and social aspects. In conclusion, while AI is rapidly entering our lives, its social acceptance remains low.