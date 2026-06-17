Mastodon Aims to Expand Audience via New Feature

Mastodon, a decentralized social network, has taken a significant step toward becoming a viable competitor to tech giants like X (formerly Twitter) and Threads. In the latest version of the platform, users can now send their posts as newsletters via email. This update is aimed at solving the open social network's biggest challenge — audience growth. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

Introduced with the Mastodon 4.6 update, this feature allows authors to communicate directly with their subscribers. Most importantly, readers are not required to register on the Mastodon network to receive newsletters. This transforms the platform from being just an X alternative into a convenient ecosystem for independent content creators.

Synergy of Email and Decentralized Networks

Communicating via the time-tested email system is expected to be a primary tool for attracting new users to Mastodon. According to Mastodon, this feature is intended for large media organizations, independent journalists, and bloggers. This allows them to build an audience without being tied to a single platform and retain their subscribers if they need to move to another server.

While the platform's standard limit is 500 characters, server administrators can change this limit. This allows some servers to be adapted for distributing special long-form articles and analytical materials. Additionally, an option for anonymous subscription has been created for privacy-conscious users.

The new version introduces not only newsletters but also an updated design for user profiles and the "Collections" feature. This function works similarly to "Starter Packs" on other networks, allowing users to create and share lists of interesting accounts.

Currently, the Mastodon network has over 735,000 active monthly users, with the total number of accounts in the open social network system (fediverse) exceeding one million. To use the new feature, authors must have the appropriate permissions on their servers or use the hosting services provided by Mastodon.

Experts believe this step will help the Mastodon platform strengthen its position outside of Big Tech ecosystems. Users will now be able to follow their favorite authors without being locked into a specific social network.