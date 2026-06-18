Apps, Not Tech Owners, Will Reap Main Profits in AI Market

·17·Technology
Apps, Not Tech Owners, Will Reap Main Profits in AI Market

Chi-Hua Chien, a veteran of the venture capital market who was among the first to recognize the potential of Facebook, is putting forward unexpected predictions regarding the future of artificial intelligence (AI). In his view, the largest source of income will not be the giant infrastructure companies currently developing AI models, but the applications that deliver this technology to consumers. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Drawing on twenty years of experience, Chien, one of the founders of Goodwater Capital, emphasizes the repetition of technological cycles. According to his analysis, during the eras of personal computers, the internet, and mobile communications, the primary value accumulated in the applied software layer rather than the infrastructure. For example, while infrastructure companies created $700 billion in value during the mobile era, apps like Netflix, Spotify, Meta, and Uber generated a market capitalization of $3.7 trillion.

Devaluation of Infrastructure and New Opportunities

While many investors are currently focusing on giants like NVIDIA or OpenAI, Chi-Hua Chien predicts that AI models will soon become a commodity. This means that over time, the gap between the most complex AI models and programs running on ordinary smartphones will decrease sharply. Currently, this gap is two years, but it is expected to shrink to three months by next year.

According to the expert, the winners of the AI era will not be those selling the technology itself, but the services that use it to make people's lives easier. This process recalls the internet era: back then, companies providing services via the internet profited more than those developing network equipment.

Venture Market and Investment Strategies

Chien also touched upon changes in the current venture market. According to him, large investment firms have become vertically integrated and no longer feel the need for other partners. This is leading to increased competition in the market and an artificial inflation of company valuations. Due to a practice called "rapid financing," startups are increasing their valuations several times over within a few months.

This trend is of significant importance for Uzbek users and local startups. The openness and decreasing cost of AI models in the global market allow local developers to create unique products using ready-made models without building expensive infrastructure. According to Chien, the following areas are the most promising in the future:

  • Healthcare and medical technologies;
  • Fintech and personal finance management;
  • Entertainment content and media;
  • Daily digital assistants for consumers.
In conclusion, Chi-Hua Chien is skeptical that Americans or other people will entrust their social lives and financial data to a single "super-app." He believes that in the AI era, specialized apps that deeply understand human behavior will maintain market leadership.

Artificial IntelligenceStartupInvestmentTechnologyGoodwater Capital
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Prominent Investor Roelof Botha Joins SpaceX Board of DirectorsProminent Investor Roelof Botha Joins SpaceX Board of DirectorsToday, 20:58When Life on Earth Will End: Scientists Recalculate the Biosphere's DeadlineWhen Life on Earth Will End: Scientists Recalculate the Biosphere's DeadlineToday, 20:55New Era for Russian Airports: Pulkovo Launches Unmanned Vehicles for the First TimeNew Era for Russian Airports: Pulkovo Launches Unmanned Vehicles for the First TimeToday, 20:27AI and Costs: Companies Struggle to Calculate Expected ReturnsAI and Costs: Companies Struggle to Calculate Expected ReturnsToday, 20:22Snap Unveils New AR Glasses: Price and Stock DropSnap Unveils New AR Glasses: Price and Stock DropToday, 20:22Xiaomi introduces first portable Mijia coffee machine for on-the-go brewingXiaomi introduces first portable Mijia coffee machine for on-the-go brewingToday, 19:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released