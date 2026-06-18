iPhone 17 Pro Price Drops Sharply in Russia: Flagship Continues to Get Cheaper

Apple's flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17 Pro, released last year, continues to decrease significantly in price on the Russian retail market. Since the start of sales, the device's price has hit a record low, creating a great opportunity for users planning to purchase the new model. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to Hi-Tech Mail, by mid-June, the iPhone 17 Pro model with 256 GB of internal storage can be found at retail outlets for an average of 82.5 thousand rubles. On major marketplaces, prices start from 85.5 thousand rubles. For comparison, in May of this year, this device was sold for nearly 4 thousand rubles more. This confirms that the flagship's price has entered a steady downward trend.

Over the last month, the smartphone's price has dropped by approximately 5%, and over the last six months, by more than 10%. Analyzing the price dynamics, the largest drop was observed in the first months after sales began. For example, while the iPhone 17 Pro started selling at 165 thousand rubles in September 2025, by January 2026, its price had stabilized around 92–95 thousand rubles.

Technical Specifications and Innovations

The iPhone 17 Pro model stands out from previous generations not only in design but also in technical characteristics. The device is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, demonstrating high indicators in image clarity and brightness. The heart of the smartphone is the high-performance Apple A19 Pro chip.

One of the main features of this model is its appearance and construction. The iPhone 17 Pro features a fully aluminum body and an updated camera block. Additionally, Apple engineers have introduced a new cooling system based on a vapor chamber. This solution helps eliminate the overheating problem of the smartphone during heavy gaming and complex tasks.

The camera system has also been significantly improved, offering the following capabilities:

Triple 48 megapixel main camera module;

Improved telephoto lens with 40x hybrid zoom;

High-quality shooting technology in low-light conditions.

Furthermore, the device is equipped with an expanded battery, which has significantly increased autonomous operating time. The price drop in the Russian market usually indirectly affects the "grey" market prices in neighboring Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan. This provides grounds to expect a slight decrease in the price of this model in our region soon.