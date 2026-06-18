Apple Warns Customers About Potential Price Increases

·21·Technology
Apple Warns Customers About Potential Price Increases

Apple announced that it may be forced to increase the prices of its products to offset the sharp rise in the cost of memory chips and RAM. This was stated by the company's CEO Tim Cook in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Unfortunately, price increases are inevitable. We are taking all possible measures to mitigate the growth of our significant expenses and are trying to protect our customers from these price hikes, but the situation has lost its stability,” he said.

At the same time, the company head did not provide specific information on which products would be affected by the future price increases or when they would take place.

Cook noted that the sharp rise in the prices of memory and storage devices, specifically DRAM (dynamic RAM) used in AI servers, remains a serious problem for Apple.

“While consumers want devices more, supply is decreasing, and memory manufacturers are passing higher prices on to consumers. It is very important for us that memory prices and supply return to a stable level,” said the Apple head.

For reference, on June 8 of this year, the company introduced the iOS 27 operating system, featuring a updated, more intelligent, and redesigned Siri AI assistant.

The iOS 27 update will be available for iPhone 11 and later models, as well as other Apple devices. The new Siri will work on iPhone 16 and newer models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPad mini with A17 Pro chip, iPad with M1 and higher chips, and Mac devices.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, commented that some companies in the field of AI are focusing more on a “technological race” than on human needs.

AppleTim CookThe Wall Street JournaliOS 27iPhone 16
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