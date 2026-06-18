Russia Plans to Produce Fully National ATMs by 2027

·7·Technology
Russia Plans to Produce Fully National ATMs by 2027

Russia's Goznak enterprise announced that by 2027, ATMs consisting entirely of local components will appear in the country. This project is seen as an important step toward ensuring the country's technological sovereignty in the financial sector. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Goznak CEO Arkady Trachuk, a prototype of the recycling module (the node responsible for verifying, accepting, and dispensing banknotes), considered the most complex part of an ATM, has been developed. This device is the "heart" of the ATM and was previously primarily imported from abroad.

By the end of this year, Goznak specialists plan to fully complete the technical part and software of the recycling module. After that, the device will be tested at the Central Bank of Russia, and the process of obtaining the relevant certificates will begin.

Technological independence and testing stages

Once the new device passes all technical expert examinations, it will be installed in ATM casings assembled by local manufacturers. This process includes not only mechanical parts but also complex algorithms ensuring the security of banking operations.

According to ixbt.com, the majority of ATMs currently produced in Russia still rely on foreign components. The creation of a local recycling module will eliminate this dependency and enable full localization of production.

Experts emphasize that developing such technologies is critical for the stability of the banking system. In the context of international sanctions and the exit of foreign suppliers from the market, the need to use internal resources to maintain banking infrastructure has arisen.

If the project is successfully implemented, starting from 2027, Russian banks will begin installing devices based on fully local technologies. This is expected to reduce costs associated with ATM maintenance and spare parts supply in the future.

RussiaATMGoznakTechnologyEconomy
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