Pixi Startup Introduces Interactive AR Characters for iMessage

In the world of digital communication, the era of stickers, GIFs, and simple emojis is fading. The Pixi startup has launched a new iOS app for iMessage users that transforms messages into an interactive augmented reality (AR) experience. Using this technology, users can send not just text, but AI-powered virtual characters that come to life via the iPhone camera. This was reported by Techcrunch.com message gives.

The main difference of the Pixi app is that its AR characters are not just static images, but digital creatures capable of perceiving the environment and reacting in real time. For example, a virtual cat will react if a real dog appears in the room. According to TechCrunch, all visual and audio processes are processed directly on the device to ensure user privacy.

Fusion of AI and AR

Project founder Mark Drummond, a former employee of Apple and DreamWorks Animation, emphasized that the app was created to bring a sense of live presence and sincerity to digital conversations. Instead of a simple birthday greeting, a user can send a virtual character as an interactive gift. This allows for a unique emotional connection even from a distance.

In the demonstrated version of the app, it was revealed that a virtual cat can change its behavior based on the user's facial expressions. If the user smiles, the character notices and concludes its performance. Currently, the following options are available to users:

Robot and cat characters that respond to voice and movement;

An interactive envelope character that chases the user;

Games such as "tic-tac-toe" and "whack-a-mole" played in an AR environment.

Future plans and brand partnerships

The Pixi team plans to significantly increase the number of characters in the future. The goal is to create an open platform where major studios, brands, and independent creators can place their own characters. This method is intended to be used as a marketing tool for new movie premieres or product launches. For example, the M&Ms brand could advertise its new flavor through such interactive characters.

Additionally, the startup is working on giving users the ability to create their own personal virtual characters. According to Mark Drummond, this technology will become a new form of communication that replaces old-generation electronic greeting cards and fully utilizes iPhone capabilities. The app is currently available for download on the App Store.