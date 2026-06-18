New Expedition to the International Space Station: Crew Members Undergo Final Exams

The most responsible stage of preparation has begun before the departure of the next long-term expedition to the International Space Station (ISS). Cosmonauts and astronauts are undergoing complex examination training on the "Soyuz" spacecraft and the Russian segment simulators at the Training Center in Russia. This process is a decisive test determining whether the crew is fully prepared for real flight conditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The primary crew consists of Roskosmos cosmonauts Petr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, as well as NASA astronaut Anil Menon. During these two-day exercises, specialists must demonstrate not only standard flight operations but also skills for resolving unexpected emergency situations. The system artificially creates technical malfunctions and failures in onboard systems to test the team's ability to work under stress.

Complex Scenarios and Backup Crew Training

The backup crew is not lagging behind. Dmitriy Petelin, Konstantin Borisov, and NASA representative Denise Burnham are practicing all flight stages in the "Soyuz" transport ship simulator — from launch to docking with the station and emergency return to Earth. According to ixbt.com, an error at this stage could lead to the crew's removal from the flight.

During the exams, the main focus is on team cohesion. In space conditions, time is limited, and any equipment failure can pose a life-threatening risk. Therefore, simulations are made as realistic as possible, with every move of the cosmonauts under strict control.

Scientific Program: Robots and Biological Research

The upcoming expedition aims not only to maintain station operations but also to conduct a series of important scientific experiments. Before the flight, the crew members presented the following key projects:

“Gazoanalizator-FS” — a system for monitoring the atmosphere composition inside the station and ensuring the safety of the breathing environment;

— a system for monitoring the atmosphere composition inside the station and ensuring the safety of the breathing environment; “Teledroid” — working with anthropomorphic (humanoid) robotic systems designed to perform operations in open space and orbital conditions;

— working with anthropomorphic (humanoid) robotic systems designed to perform operations in open space and orbital conditions; “Sitomexanarium” — a biomedical experiment analyzing the effects of space factors on living organisms by studying the development of Drosophila flies.

The results of these studies will serve as a medical and technical basis for future long-distance space flights, specifically Mars or Moon missions. In particular, tests in the field of robotics are an important step in automating outer space work that is dangerous for human life.

The successful completion of the final examination exercises means the crew will be granted official permission to fly into space. The knowledge and skills acquired at this stage are the only guarantee for resolving any complexity in a real orbital situation.