iPhone 18 Pro Price Expected to Spike: Apple Smartphones Could Reach $1400

·72·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro Price Expected to Spike: Apple Smartphones Could Reach $1400

Significant changes are expected in the pricing policy of Apple's future flagships. According to analysts from The Wall Street Journal, the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro model could rise significantly to $1400. This represents an increase of nearly $300 compared to current prices. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The primary reason for such a price hike is cited as the rising cost of components, specifically memory modules and camera systems. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed in a statement that the company is facing challenges due to increasing production costs, particularly the rising prices of memory chips.

Why are prices rising?

TechInsights analysts and industry experts explain the price increase of the iPhone 18 Pro with several technical factors. The main reasons include:

  • Rising global market prices for memory modules;
  • The complexity and cost of next-generation camera systems;
  • Logistics costs in semiconductor manufacturing;
  • Costs of transitioning to new technological processes (3nm or smaller).
Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that the iPhone 18 Pro cameras would be approximately 50 percent more expensive than the previous generation. This directly affects the final retail price of the device. If these forecasts come true, it is highly likely that the iPhone 18 Pro Max model will start at $1500.

For the Uzbekistan market, this news means smartphones will become even more expensive. Currently, iPhone models sold through official and unofficial dealers in our country differ significantly from US prices due to customs duties and logistics. If the factory price is $1400, it is natural that these figures will be even higher in the local market.

Additionally, analysts note that rumors about a completely new iPhone Ultra model being developed by Apple are becoming more realistic. If Pro versions reach $1400-1500, an Ultra model priced around $2000 no longer seems like fantasy.

Although Apple has not yet made an official statement regarding these price changes, the economic situation and trends in the component market make a price increase almost inevitable. The company may be forced to pass the costs on to consumers to maintain profit margins.

AppleiPhoneTechnologySmartphonePricing
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Famous TV Host Karamo Brown Introduces AI CloneFamous TV Host Karamo Brown Introduces AI CloneToday, 16:56Will Apple Raise Product Prices Due to Memory Chip Crisis?Will Apple Raise Product Prices Due to Memory Chip Crisis?Today, 16:36Xiaomi introduces 10-year free service warranty for its air conditionersXiaomi introduces 10-year free service warranty for its air conditionersToday, 16:26Sber and Rostelecom Partnership: Control Intercoms via Smart SpeakersSber and Rostelecom Partnership: Control Intercoms via Smart SpeakersToday, 16:00MapTap: The New Intellectual Geography Game Replacing WordleMapTap: The New Intellectual Geography Game Replacing WordleToday, 15:56Apple Forced to Ease App Store Monopoly in BrazilApple Forced to Ease App Store Monopoly in BrazilToday, 15:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released