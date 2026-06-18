iPhone 18 Pro Price Expected to Spike: Apple Smartphones Could Reach $1400

Significant changes are expected in the pricing policy of Apple's future flagships. According to analysts from The Wall Street Journal, the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro model could rise significantly to $1400. This represents an increase of nearly $300 compared to current prices. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The primary reason for such a price hike is cited as the rising cost of components, specifically memory modules and camera systems. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed in a statement that the company is facing challenges due to increasing production costs, particularly the rising prices of memory chips.

Why are prices rising?

TechInsights analysts and industry experts explain the price increase of the iPhone 18 Pro with several technical factors. The main reasons include:

Rising global market prices for memory modules;

The complexity and cost of next-generation camera systems;

Logistics costs in semiconductor manufacturing;

Costs of transitioning to new technological processes (3nm or smaller).

Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that the iPhone 18 Pro cameras would be approximately 50 percent more expensive than the previous generation. This directly affects the final retail price of the device. If these forecasts come true, it is highly likely that the iPhone 18 Pro Max model will start at $1500.

For the Uzbekistan market, this news means smartphones will become even more expensive. Currently, iPhone models sold through official and unofficial dealers in our country differ significantly from US prices due to customs duties and logistics. If the factory price is $1400, it is natural that these figures will be even higher in the local market.

Additionally, analysts note that rumors about a completely new iPhone Ultra model being developed by Apple are becoming more realistic. If Pro versions reach $1400-1500, an Ultra model priced around $2000 no longer seems like fantasy.

Although Apple has not yet made an official statement regarding these price changes, the economic situation and trends in the component market make a price increase almost inevitable. The company may be forced to pass the costs on to consumers to maintain profit margins.