Foldable Smartphone Market Growing at Record Pace: Samsung and Xiaomi Lead

A new era is beginning in the smartphone market: users are showing more interest in foldable gadgets than traditional monoblock devices. Recent analyses conducted in the Russian market show that sales volume in this segment has nearly doubled over the last four years. This trend is clearly visible not only in neighboring countries but across the entire CIS region, including the Uzbekistan smartphone market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

According to data released by MTS, over 42,000 foldable devices were purchased by consumers during the first five months of 2026. This is the highest record recorded since gadgets of this format first went on sale. The total turnover amounted to 3.9 billion rubles, surprising industry experts.

Sales Dynamics and Growth Rates

For comparison, in the same period of 2022, foldable smartphone sales were only 24,000 units. Such a sharp increase in demand over four years is explained by increased technology reliability and relatively stabilized prices. Growth was 50 percent compared to 2024 and 30 percent compared to 2025.

According to specialists, foldable smartphones are no longer just expensive toys or experimental gadgets, but have become convenient work tools for daily life. Large screen size, multitasking mode, and compact format are becoming the main selection criteria for users.

Most Popular Models and Prices

Currently, the following models lead the list of best-selling devices on the market:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Analysis shows that the average price of foldable smartphones is currently around 92.6 thousand rubles. Although this price is higher than traditional smartphones, users are demonstrating a willingness to pay extra for an innovative experience.

In the Uzbekistan market, foldable models from Samsung and Xiaomi brands have also taken a wide place in official stores and tech markets. A growth trend similar to that in Russia is observed in our region, as premium segment representatives increasingly prefer Fold and Flip format devices. Competition is expected to intensify further as other major companies like Apple enter this market in the future.