Number of Robots Outnumbers Humans for the First Time at Figure AI

Figure AI, one of the leading robotics startups in the US, announced that it has reached a historic turning point in its operations. According to a report presented by CEO Brett Adcock, the number of humanoid robots operating at the company has exceeded the number of staff members for the first time. This event is considered a significant signal showing how rapidly AI and automation are developing in the tech world. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Brett Adcock posted a special graph on his X social media page reflecting the dynamics of "humans and robots." According to ixbt.com, the number of robots at the company was nearly zero until the beginning of 2025. However, the production rate increased sharply in a short time, and by the second quarter of 2026, the number of robots reached approximately 740. For comparison, the number of company employees during the same period is 650–660 people.

A New Stage of Automation

Figure AI management emphasizes that this trend is not temporary and that the pace of robotization shows no signs of slowing down. In the photos released by Adcock, dozens of humanoid robots can be seen placed in special containers and prepared for use. These materials, published under the caption "Power On," indicate that the robots have moved to the stage of mass testing or delivery to customers.

The company recently tested its Figure 03 model in a "human vs machine" scenario. Although humans showed faster results in a parcel sorting competition, Figure AI engineers say this is one of the last scenarios where humans maintain an advantage. It is expected that AI algorithms will soon make robot movements more precise and faster.

Changes in the Global Labor Market

These changes in Figure AI's internal structure are consistent with the general situation in the global technology market. Today, giants like Amazon and Meta continue to increase investments in AI and reduce traditional jobs. According to data from Layoffs.fyi, tens of thousands of specialists lost their jobs in 2026 due to automation and economic optimization.

Currently, competition in the humanoid robot market has intensified significantly. In addition to Figure AI, the following projects are also actively developing:

Tesla and its Optimus project;

China's Unitree and Agibot companies;

Boston Dynamics and its updated Atlas model.

These technological shifts are also of great importance for developing markets like Uzbekistan. Although mass robotization may enter our region slightly later, demand for such systems to increase efficiency in manufacturing and logistics is inevitable in the future. The Figure AI experience shows that robots are no longer just laboratory prototypes, but are becoming the primary workforce of enterprises.