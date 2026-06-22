Garnet Mineral Found on Mars for the First Time: New Data on the Red Planet's Past

An international group of scientists has successfully identified the garnet mineral for the first time in a meteorite sample originating from Mars. This discovery, made during the analysis of the NWA 8171 meteorite fragment kept in the collection of the Royal Ontario Museum, was published in the journal Geochemical Perspectives Letters. This finding is expected to fundamentally change perceptions of the Red Planet's geological diversity. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Garnet is a well-known mineral on Earth, typically forming under high temperature and pressure, for example, as a result of metamorphism caused by deep geological forces in mountain rocks. On Earth, such conditions are associated with tectonic plate movements, magmatic processes, or the impact of large celestial bodies. Therefore, the discovery of garnet on Mars indicates the existence of extreme pressure or intense heating zones in the planet's past.

Discovery Details and Research Methods

An international team led by researchers from Brock University in Canada and the University of Portsmouth studied this unique sample in detail. Initially, scientists thought the mineral was pyroxene, which is common on Mars. However, repeated analyses using electron microscopy and laser spectroscopy revealed its true structure to be garnet. According to ixbt.com, this also led to the identification of a new type of rock previously unknown in Martian geology.

Scientists are considering several scenarios for the formation of the garnet. It may have appeared as a result of metamorphism caused by an asteroid impact, the ascent of magma, or a combination of these processes. There is also an alternative hypothesis: the mineral might have formed outside of Mars and been brought to the planet via another meteorite.

Future Research and Challenges

To determine the exact origin of the mineral, an analysis of the oxygen isotopes in its composition is required. However, this method involves partial destruction of the sample, which poses a significant problem for scientists. The point is that this material may currently be the only known sample from Mars containing garnet, making its preservation critically important.

Despite the limited data, researchers consider this finding a significant step in reconstructing the geological history of Mars. This not only expands the list of known minerals on the planet but also indicates that its internal evolution was much more complex than previously thought and underwent high-energy geological processes. These samples, with a history of 4.5 billion years, may reveal the most important secrets of how Mars was formed in the future.