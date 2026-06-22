One of the World's Largest Biofuel Plants to be Built in Brazil

The US corporation Honeywell has reached an agreement with Acelen Renewables to build a massive biofuel complex in the Brazilian state of Bahia. This project is aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector and is expected to become one of the world's largest sites for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to industry analysts' forecasts, global demand for SAF could reach 500 thousand barrels per day within the next decade. According to Honeywell data cited by ixbt.com, the implementation of ready-made technological solutions will accelerate the launch of new capacities while allowing strict control over construction costs and timelines.

Modular Approach and Innovative Technologies

A distinctive feature of the project is its modular structure. Technological blocks are assembled and tested in a factory setting rather than directly on the construction site, then delivered to Bahia as finished modules. This scheme significantly shortens construction time and reduces capital expenditures. This is of strategic importance for Brazil , supporting the country's ambitions to become a global leader in renewable energy.

The Ecofining technology, jointly developed by Honeywell UOP and Italy's Eni SpA, was chosen as the basis for the new plant. This process allows waste oils, vegetable oils, and other biological residues to be converted into high-quality, low-carbon fuel. Additionally, the use of makayuba oil grown on non-arable land is planned to avoid competition with food crops.

Environmental Efficiency and Digital Management

Developers estimate that using SAF blended with traditional aviation kerosene can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent. This could be a decisive step for the aviation industry in the fight against global climate change. Honeywell will provide not only technological equipment but also pump and compressor units and industrial safety systems.

The entire digital infrastructure of the complex will be built on the Experion PKS platform. This system integrates production management, safety, and predictive analytics tools. Ken Vest, head of Honeywell Process Solutions, noted that the synergy of automation and modular solutions is the key factor in lowering the cost of "green" fuel, without which its mass implementation in global aviation would be difficult.