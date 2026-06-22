Instagram Conquers Big Screens: New Formats Tested in TV App

·40·Technology
Instagram Conquers Big Screens: New Formats Tested in TV App

The Instagram social network is working on a fundamental update and expansion of its TV application. The company now aims to bring not only short videos, but also long-form content, multi-part series, and live streams to TV screens. This step indicates that the platform is moving beyond traditional social networking to compete with major streaming services. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Meta is aiming to turn the Instagram platform into a primary entertainment source for users in their living rooms. To this end, a special channel system is being introduced in the TV app. When users open the app, they will be able to watch content based on their interests—comedy, sports, or their favorite bloggers—in the form of separate channels.

Competition with streaming services

Instagram has long competed with TikTok and YouTube, but the new strategy shows it is also entering the territory of giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Serialized content and long-format videos help keep users on the screen longer. This, in turn, allows advertisers to reach a new and broader audience.

A number of technical improvements are also being added. The Instagram TV app will now appear on Samsung smart TVs. Previously, this app was launched on Amazon Fire and Google TV platforms. Users will also have the ability to cast Reels or saved content directly from their smartphones to the TV.

One of the most important changes on the platform is the support for horizontal videos. Although Instagram has long emphasized the vertical format, landscape videos are considered more natural and convenient for TV screens. For this reason, a special section for horizontal videos is being tested in the app.

In addition, the ability to view the Stories section via the TV app has been created. Previously, only Reels could be watched in this app. Now, users can follow the daily activities of their loved ones and friends on the big screen. Such innovations are aimed at making the Instagram ecosystem more integrated.

  • Long-form and multi-part exclusive projects;
  • Watching live streams on the big screen in high quality;
  • Professional video content in horizontal format;
  • Casting content from smartphone to TV with one tap.
These updates are also relevant for users in Uzbekistan. At a time when the number of Smart TV users in our country is increasing, the expansion of the Instagram app may also encourage local content creators (viners and bloggers) to master new formats. It is expected that Uzbek creators will now be able to post not only 15-second videos but also full-fledged shows and series on this platform.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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