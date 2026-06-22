SpaceX and Reflection AI Sign Massive $6.3 Billion Deal

·33·Technology
SpaceX and Reflection AI Sign Massive $6.3 Billion Deal

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, continues to strengthen its position in the field of AI. According to TechCrunch, Reflection AI, a startup focusing on open-source AI technologies, has signed a major contract with SpaceX for the use of computing power. Under this agreement, the startup will gain access to a data center equipped with the latest NVIDIA chips. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

According to the terms of the contract, Reflection AI will pay $150 million per month from July 1, 2026, until 2029. The total value of the deal is $6.3 billion. In exchange for these funds, the startup will have the right to use NVIDIA GB300 AI chips and other supporting hardware at the Colossus 2 data center located near Memphis, Tennessee.

It is worth noting that SpaceX had previously entered into similar deals with tech giants such as Anthropic and Google. For example, Anthropic committed to paying $1.25 billion per month, and Google $920 million. While the contract with Reflection AI is relatively smaller, it is regarded as one of the largest infrastructure investments in the development of open-source AI systems.

The era of open-source models begins

Reflection AI was founded in 2024 by former researchers from the Google DeepMind division. Through its "open-weight" strategy, the startup aims to create an alternative to closed laboratories like OpenAI and Anthropic. Open models allow users to freely view and analyze trained parameters, which increases transparency.

Against the backdrop of restrictions imposed by the US government on closed models like Fable and Mythos from Anthropic, interest in open systems like Reflection AI has increased significantly. According to company representatives, the partnership with SpaceX provides them with the necessary "runway" to create the world's most advanced open models on a large scale.

The Colossus data center was originally built for Elon Musk's xAI company. However, SpaceX chose a strategy of generating revenue by leasing its valuable AI chips to the world's leading laboratories instead of using them solely for internal projects. This is also an important signal for developing markets like Uzbekistan — in the global tech race, computing power is becoming the primary currency.

According to the contract terms, both parties have the right to terminate the agreement with a 90-day notice after the initial three-month period. This demonstrates Elon Musk's flexible approach to the volatile situation in the AI market.

SpaceXReflection AINVIDIAAIElon Musk
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