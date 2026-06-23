China is Doubling the Size of Its Tiangong Orbital Station

·33·Technology
China is Doubling the Size of Its Tiangong Orbital Station

China plans to fundamentally modernize its Tiangong orbital station to reach a new stage in space exploration. As a result of this large-scale project, the total weight of the station will increase from the current 90 tons to 180 tons. This will significantly strengthen China's presence in space, making it one of the largest habitable objects in the world. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the program's chief designer Yan Xun, the structure of the station will also completely change. The current three-module T-shaped appearance will be replaced by a full complex consisting of six modules, taking on a completely new cross-shape. According to ixbt.com, such an expansion will increase not only the volume of the station but also its functional capabilities several times.

Scientific Potential and Technical Capabilities

The need to expand the station is explained by the sharp increase in the number of scientific projects. Over the last five years, 267 scientific and practical projects have been implemented aboard Tiangong. In the last year alone, more than 1.2 tons of scientific equipment were delivered to the station, and the volume of collected data exceeded 150 TB.

The work to be carried out under the new plan includes the following:

  • Launching and docking a new expansion module weighing 20 tons in the initial stage;
  • Creating additional docking nodes for manned and cargo ships;
  • Increasing the number of airlocks intended for open space walks;
  • Ensuring the ability for several astronauts to work in space simultaneously.
Currently, the Tiangong station consists of the Tianhe core module and the Wentian and Mengtian laboratory modules. In the future, the addition of three more new modules will expand the scientific laboratory area and create conditions for conducting more complex experiments.

Crew Conditions and Safety

During the modernization process, special attention will be paid not only to technical aspects but also to systems necessary for the life activity of astronauts. In particular, life support systems, physical training, and emergency assistance mechanisms will be improved. This will allow for extending the duration of space expeditions and increasing the safety of orbital work.

The Tiangong station is located approximately 400 kilometers above the Earth and has been operating in its current configuration since 2022. Today, it is designed for the permanent residence of three people, but once the expansion program is implemented, it will become one of the largest and most multifunctional scientific centers in space. This step once again confirms China's ambition to take leading positions in the global competition for space exploration.

ChinaSpaceTiangongTechnologyScience
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