Xiaomi introduces new Mijia Pro 508L refrigerator powered by HyperOS

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi continues to strengthen its position in the home appliances market. The company has unveiled its next-generation smart refrigerator — the Mijia Refrigerator Pro 508L. This device stands out not only for its large capacity but also for its integration into the modern HyperOS ecosystem and advanced air purification technologies. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

The Mijia Refrigerator Pro 508L is produced in two versions: a traditional "French door" and a four-door (cross-door) configuration. According to ixbt.com, the total useful volume of the new model is 508 liters. Of this, 297 liters are allocated to the main cooling section, 176 liters to the freezer, and 35 liters to a special zone with independently adjustable temperature.

Global Ion Purification 4.0 and hygiene

One of the main technical advantages of the new model is the Global Ion Purification 4.0 system. Xiaomi engineers state that this technology is capable of fully purifying the air inside the cooling chamber in just three minutes. The sterilization process takes approximately two minutes. This ensures that products stay fresh longer and prevents unpleasant odors from appearing.

The freezer features an antibacterial protective layer based on silver ions. Most importantly, the device is equipped with an independent cooling system to prevent food odors from mixing. This means the cooling and freezing chambers have separate evaporators, fans, and air ducts.

Smart home and energy efficiency

The refrigerator supports the Xiaomi HyperOS Connect platform. This allows users to control the device via smartphone, adjust the temperature remotely, and synchronize it with other smart home elements. The device is equipped with an inverter compressor with a noise level of only 31 decibels — a nearly imperceptible sound.

Energy consumption: does not exceed 0.81 kWh per day;

Exterior coating: steel panels resistant to fingerprints, dirt, and scratches;

Dimensions: 1925 × 792 × 597 mm.

As for the price, the recommended price for the four-door model is approximately 660 dollars, while the French door variant is 695 dollars. In China, prices are expected to be even lower due to government subsidies. Official sales of the new smart refrigerator begin on July 1st. It is highly likely that this model will enter the Uzbekistan market via official distributors or parallel import by the end of the summer.