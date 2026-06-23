Baidu Overtakes Waymo to Lead Robotaxi Race

·31·Technology
Baidu Overtakes Waymo to Lead Robotaxi Race

An unexpected shift has occurred in the field of AI and autonomous driving technology: China's Baidu has overtaken the US-based Waymo project in the rankings of the world's most advanced robotaxi operators. According to a new report by the Road to Autonomy Index platform, Baidu's Apollo Go service currently holds the top spot globally. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This ranking was generated using a generative AI system developed by Advisory and the Autonomy AI startup. The index is updated every 12 hours and analyzes open data such as financial reports, safety statistics, partnership agreements, and production capacities. The system does not limit itself to mere data collection but performs deep analysis using licensed and paid databases.

Balance of Power in the Global Market

Following Baidu, which has seized leadership in the robotaxi segment, Waymo, owned by the Alphabet (Google) holding, takes second place. The top five also include China's Pony.ai and WeRide, with Elon Musk's Tesla rounding out the list. This situation indicates that Chinese tech companies are posing serious competition to US giants in the autonomous transport market.

Regional data, specifically the autonomous vehicle registry in Texas, also presents interesting figures. By the end of May, Waymo increased its fleet from 577 to 620, and Tesla from 42 to 69. Zoox, part of Amazon, also expanded its scale, owning 43 autonomous cars. Meanwhile, Germany's MOIA and other delivery robot manufacturers are also establishing their presence in the market.

Partnerships and Challenges in the Sector

The autonomous transport market has become not only a technological race but also a center for massive investments. For example, Gatik signed a multi-year contract with PepsiCo to implement autonomous trucks in the US. Meanwhile, Honda and QuantumScape have begun working on solid-state batteries, while Uber, Stellantis, and Wayve have formed an alliance to create robotaxis.

However, the sector still faces serious operational difficulties. According to ixbt.com, Waymo had to call in nearly 4,000 robotaxis due to incidents of entering closed areas where roadworks were being carried out. Additionally, a collision involving an Avride robotaxi ordered via Uber was reported in Dallas; although the accident was caused by another driver's violation, it further increased attention to system safety.

Tesla is also struggling with its own specific problems. In China, users have found ways to trick the system's driver attention monitoring function using plastic devices. At the San Francisco airport, Tesla cars were granted a limousine service license, but on one condition: the vehicle must be operated only by a human, and autonomous mode is not permitted.

BaiduWaymoTeslaRobotaxiTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Water Composition in Uranus' Moons Astonishes Scientists: New DiscoveryWater Composition in Uranus' Moons Astonishes Scientists: New DiscoveryToday, 04:27Tesla Denies Allegations in Fatal Texas Crash: Is Autopilot to Blame?Tesla Denies Allegations in Fatal Texas Crash: Is Autopilot to Blame?Today, 04:25Uber Shareholders Sue Company ManagementUber Shareholders Sue Company ManagementToday, 03:57New Windows 11 Media Player App: Slower Than the 17-Year-Old Classic PlayerNew Windows 11 Media Player App: Slower Than the 17-Year-Old Classic PlayerToday, 03:51Treatment Without Neurosurgery: Scientists Find Way to Stimulate Deep Brain LayersTreatment Without Neurosurgery: Scientists Find Way to Stimulate Deep Brain LayersToday, 02:58Five Eyes Warns: AI Could Paralyze Government and BusinessFive Eyes Warns: AI Could Paralyze Government and BusinessToday, 02:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released