One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 begins rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S24 users

South Korean tech giant Samsung continues to deliver software updates for its flagship devices. Galaxy S24 smartphone owners in Europe have begun receiving the new One UI 8.5 interface based on the Android 16 operating system. This update not only improves system stability but also focuses heavily on security issues. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information provided by Tarun Vats, the new firmware is being distributed under numbers S928BXXS6DZF2, S928BOXM6DZF2, and S928BXXS6DZF1. Notably, screenshots circulating on networks confirm that this update is built specifically on the Android 16 platform. This demonstrates Samsung's strategy to quickly deliver new features provided by Google to its users.

The update package size is approximately 484 MB. This package also includes security patches dated June 5, 2026. Such security measures are crucial for protecting users' personal data and eliminating vulnerabilities in the system. Samsung users in Uzbekistan are also expected to receive this update gradually in the coming weeks.

Global distribution stages

This firmware was successfully tested and began mass distribution a week ago in the company's home country, South Korea. Now it is the European market's turn. According to experts, the global rollout of the One UI 8.5 interface once again proves Samsung's leadership in software support.

Additionally, the report states that update processes for last year's Galaxy S23 series are about to begin. Starting this week, Galaxy S23 owners in South Korea will also be able to download the One UI 8.5 version. This indicates that Samsung does not overlook its older flagships.

Insider Tarun Vats has previously provided accurate information regarding Samsung products. Specifically, he correctly predicted the release date of the One UI 8.0 beta version as well as the presentation times for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 models. His latest information is once again expected news for Samsung ecosystem users.

Currently, Galaxy S24 owners can go to their device settings and check for the new version via the "Software Update" menu. It is recommended to use a Wi-Fi network and ensure the smartphone has sufficient battery power when downloading the update.