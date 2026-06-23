Elon Musk predicts AI will be smarter than all of humanity in 5 years

One of the world's richest people, founder of Tesla and xAI, Elon Musk, has made another sensational statement regarding the development of artificial intelligence (AI). According to the billionaire, within the next 4-5 years, the level of technology will reach a point where it will surpass not only individual persons, but the collective intellectual potential of all humanity. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This prediction came as a response to the ideas of renowned entrepreneur Peter Diamandis regarding the expansion of humanity beyond the boundaries of Earth. Diamandis emphasized the necessity of space colonization to overcome resource limitations and accelerate innovation. Elon Musk, however, points to a sharp increase in the role of artificial intelligence over the human factor in this process.

Human genius and the technological frontier

Musk explained that the capabilities of human genius have been limited by population size and the level of resource utilization until now. However, the rapid development of AI could remove these barriers. In his view, the increase in computing power and energy is not just technical growth, but the creation of an unparalleled assistant for humanity in making discoveries and solving complex problems.

The billionaire previously stated that his xAI company could reach the level of artificial general intelligence (AGI) by 2026. AGI is a system capable of mastering any intellectual task that a human can perform. If Musk's new prediction comes true, by 2029, AI will surpass the collective intelligence of the world's entire population.

Safety and the "Terminator" scenario

At the same time, Elon Musk continues to call for caution from tech giants. According to him, losing control over AI could lead to catastrophic consequences, specifically, the scenario of the famous "Terminator" movie becoming a reality. Therefore, developers must prioritize safety issues.

Additionally, the entrepreneur notes that in the future, the number of robots will exceed the number of humans and they will satisfy all of humanity's needs. Musk calls this era a "period of wonderful abundance" and urged society to be prepared for economic and social changes. According to ixbt.com, such changes are expected to completely transform the labor market and daily lifestyle.

Uzbekistan's specialists are also closely monitoring the global technological race. Although Musk's predictions often seem optimistic or overly radical, the current success of ChatGPT and other neural networks shows that this process is already irreversible.