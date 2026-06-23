Russia Expanding Space Infrastructure: New Tracking Station Being Built in Sakhalin

·28·Technology
Russia Expanding Space Infrastructure: New Tracking Station Being Built in Sakhalin

The construction of the strategically important "Sakhalin" tracking station (TOP) in Russia's Far East has entered its final stage. This facility is expected to be one of the key links in controlling rockets and satellites launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome and processing the data received from them. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the Roskosmos state corporation, the overall readiness of the project currently stands at 75 percent. The commissioning of this station will allow for safer and more precise control of flights within the framework of the Russian space program. In particular, this site will play a decisive role in establishing communication with the new generation of Angara rockets and multi-purpose satellites.

Technical Capabilities and Construction Process

Currently, the pace of work at the facility has significantly increased. According to the plan, a total of 9 antenna complexes are to be installed, 4 of which have already been fully assembled. These devices serve to receive telemetry data from spacecraft and transmit commands to them.

The infrastructure is not limited to technical structures alone. The construction of a control module, a hotel for specialists, and administrative buildings is also in full swing. This creates conditions for the autonomous operation of the facility and permanent residence for the staff.

Regional Significance and Prospects

The construction of the Sakhalin tracking station is important not only for the space sector but also for the region's economy. Once the project is fully operational, nearly 100 new high-tech jobs will be created in the Sakhalin region. This will help attract qualified engineers and specialists to the area.

The facility is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2026. According to experts, the increase in such stations will expand the capabilities of the Vostochny Cosmodrome and increase competitiveness in the international space services market. Additionally, the reliability level in managing satellite constellations will be raised to a new stage.

RoskosmosSakhalinSpaceTechnologyAngara
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