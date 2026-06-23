Vivo X Fold6 Launch Imminent: 200 MP Camera and Record Prices

China's Vivo is preparing to unveil its next foldable smartphone — the Vivo X Fold6. Expected to be officially announced on June 26, the device is surprising industry experts with its technical specifications and pricing. The new generation smartphone embodies not only advanced technologies but also a significant price increase. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the Vivo X Fold6 has appeared for pre-order on major Chinese retail platforms, revealing the prices for all configurations. The smartphone will be available in four versions: 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, and the top-tier version with 16 GB + 1 TB of storage. Prices range from $1,475 to $1,850, respectively.

It is worth noting that the new model is significantly more expensive than its predecessor, the Vivo X Fold 5. While the previous generation sold for 6,999 to 9,499 yuan, the price of the new model has increased by up to 40% in some configurations. This increase is attributed to the high-tech components and innovative solutions integrated into the device.

Technical Specifications: Samsung Screen and Powerful Battery

The main advantage of the Vivo X Fold6 is its internal screen. The massive 8.02-inch foldable display manufactured by Samsung can reach a brightness of up to 5000 nits. This is one of the highest indicators on the market today, guaranteeing image clarity even under direct sunlight. Power is provided by a 7000 mAh battery, which also supports wireless charging.

The Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor was chosen for the smartphone's performance. As for the software, the OriginOS 6 Fold skin is installed, which specializes in multitasking. Users will be able to open and work with up to five apps simultaneously on a single screen.

Camera and Optical Innovations

In terms of camera capabilities, the Vivo X Fold6 has reached true flagship status. The device's main camera is equipped with a 200 MP sensor, allowing for highly detailed photos. Additionally, the model includes the following modules:

a periscope camera with a Sony LYT-602 sensor;

a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle module;

a system supporting an external teleconverter.

This optical system makes the smartphone one of the most attractive choices for mobile photography enthusiasts. In particular, the Sony sensor and teleconverter capability are useful for high-quality long-distance shots. Given the popularity of the brand's products in the Uzbekistan market, the new flagship is expected to be a serious competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.