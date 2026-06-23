News for Baseball Fans: Ribbie Converts Games into 8-Bit Retro Format

·30·Technology
News for Baseball Fans: Ribbie Converts Games into 8-Bit Retro Format

The fusion of modern technology and retro aesthetics is introducing a completely new experience for watching sports broadcasts. The Ribbie project, created by developer Eric Brownrout, transforms Major League Baseball (MLB) data in real-time into a broadcast resembling 8-bit arcade games. This platform offers baseball fans a visually rich and engaging environment instead of boring statistical tables. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The core of the Ribbie project is integrated with the MLB open data interface (StatsAPI), which animates every hit, move, and result in pixel-art format. In an interview with TechCrunch, Brownrout noted that the project idea initially started with creating a pixel-art logo for a player named Kyle Schwarber for his fantasy baseball team. Later, he realized that this style could be applied to the entire game process.

A visual world created with the help of AI

Modern AI tools played a decisive role in implementing this complex project in a short time. Brownrout extensively used tools such as Claude Code and Codex during development. According to him, the programming process, which usually takes months, was completed in a few weekends with the help of AI. This was particularly helpful in creating game characters (sprites) and stadium images.

A user visiting the Ribbie site feels as if they have stepped into a 1990s arcade game room. The interface allows selecting MLB games currently taking place. Users can watch the game via a television in a virtual hotel or in full-screen mode. Custom pixel-art designs have been created for each stadium and player, making the process much more attractive compared to services like ESPN Gamecast.

The platform is not only visually appealing but also functionally rich. Users can clearly see the game score, who is pitching, or who is hitting. Since all data is sourced from official MLB sources, the accuracy and speed of the information are guaranteed.

A new feature for fantasy baseball fans was recently added to the project. Now, users can enter their team rosters into the system and track their players' real-time results in retro format. Such innovations are opening new, entertaining ways of consuming sports analytical data.

RibbieMLBBaseballAIClaude Code
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

New Era in Micromobility: Age Verification System for Scooter Rentals Being IntroducedNew Era in Micromobility: Age Verification System for Scooter Rentals Being IntroducedToday, 19:52Meta Introduces Affordable and Modern Meta Glasses Smart GlassesMeta Introduces Affordable and Modern Meta Glasses Smart GlassesToday, 19:28AI and Video: Fika Jobs is Revolutionizing the Recruitment ProcessAI and Video: Fika Jobs is Revolutionizing the Recruitment ProcessToday, 18:22Vivo X Fold6 Launch Imminent: 200 MP Camera and Record PricesVivo X Fold6 Launch Imminent: 200 MP Camera and Record PricesToday, 18:22Russia's Bulat Company Introduces Next-Generation Base StationsRussia's Bulat Company Introduces Next-Generation Base StationsToday, 17:56Major Update for Huawei Smart Door Locks: HarmonyOS 6.1 IntroducedMajor Update for Huawei Smart Door Locks: HarmonyOS 6.1 IntroducedToday, 17:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released