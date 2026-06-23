News for Baseball Fans: Ribbie Converts Games into 8-Bit Retro Format

The fusion of modern technology and retro aesthetics is introducing a completely new experience for watching sports broadcasts. The Ribbie project, created by developer Eric Brownrout, transforms Major League Baseball (MLB) data in real-time into a broadcast resembling 8-bit arcade games. This platform offers baseball fans a visually rich and engaging environment instead of boring statistical tables. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The core of the Ribbie project is integrated with the MLB open data interface (StatsAPI), which animates every hit, move, and result in pixel-art format. In an interview with TechCrunch, Brownrout noted that the project idea initially started with creating a pixel-art logo for a player named Kyle Schwarber for his fantasy baseball team. Later, he realized that this style could be applied to the entire game process.

A visual world created with the help of AI

Modern AI tools played a decisive role in implementing this complex project in a short time. Brownrout extensively used tools such as Claude Code and Codex during development. According to him, the programming process, which usually takes months, was completed in a few weekends with the help of AI. This was particularly helpful in creating game characters (sprites) and stadium images.

A user visiting the Ribbie site feels as if they have stepped into a 1990s arcade game room. The interface allows selecting MLB games currently taking place. Users can watch the game via a television in a virtual hotel or in full-screen mode. Custom pixel-art designs have been created for each stadium and player, making the process much more attractive compared to services like ESPN Gamecast.

The platform is not only visually appealing but also functionally rich. Users can clearly see the game score, who is pitching, or who is hitting. Since all data is sourced from official MLB sources, the accuracy and speed of the information are guaranteed.

A new feature for fantasy baseball fans was recently added to the project. Now, users can enter their team rosters into the system and track their players' real-time results in retro format. Such innovations are opening new, entertaining ways of consuming sports analytical data.