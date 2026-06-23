One UI 9 Testing Begins for Samsung Galaxy A35: Mid-range Update

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has begun preparing the next generation operating system for one of its popular mid-range devices — the Galaxy A35 smartphone. It has been reported that the first One UI 9 firmware builds for this model have appeared on the company's servers. This ensures that users of this smartphone will have access to the latest software capabilities in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

According to information released by well-known insider Tarun Vats, several test builds for the Galaxy A35 were detected on Samsung's internal testing servers. Specifically, versions with codes such as A356BXXUAEZF1 and A356BOXMAEZF1 indicate that early-stage system testing is underway. Additionally, special firmware has been registered for the global version under the model number SM-A356E.

Software Development Stages

Currently, these detected builds are intended only for internal use and developers. At this stage, processes for system stability, adaptation of new functions to the hardware, and bug fixing are carried out. The One UI 9 interface is expected to be built on the next major version of the Android operating system.

The fact that the Galaxy A35 model, which is widely sold in the Uzbekistan market, is undergoing such early testing is positive news for local users. While Samsung usually focuses more on its flagship devices, providing mid-range representatives with the latest software shows that the brand's support policy has improved.

It is worth noting that Tarun Vats has previously provided a number of accurate predictions regarding Samsung devices. He was among the first to reveal the release dates of the One UI 8.0 beta version, as well as the presentation dates of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 flagships. Therefore, his reports about One UI 9 are accepted with confidence by the tech community.

Expected Changes and Timelines

So far, there is no detailed information about the specific features and design changes of the One UI 9 interface. However, experts speculate that emphasis will be placed on further expanding AI capabilities, increasing energy efficiency, and modernizing visual elements.

Public beta testing and the final release of One UI 9 for smartphone owners will take some time. First, internal testing must be completed, and then the update must be presented for flagship models. Only after that will mid-range devices like the Galaxy A35 begin receiving the new system. This process usually takes from several months to a year.